Puppies paraded down Main Street, from the Aquatorium to Chess Park in downtown Monongahela May 7 for the annual Mutt March, where more than 50 people gathered to pet the pooches, shop local vendors and watch the laid-back dog show and awards ceremony.
“This is purely whimsical,” said Corrina Withrow, of the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation. “This is just fun.”
Fun certainly was had by all the costume-wearing dogs and their owners, some of whom dressed up to match their pooches.
Pamela Priches, of Monongahela, donned a sombrero and Mexican jacket and walked her dogs Atlas and Daisy, wore similar, colorful attire, down Main Street and through Chess Park.
“The three amigos,” Priches exclaimed, adding she and the pups were carrying Cinco de Mayo energy into the weekend event.
Between the dog show, where pups impressed four judges, and the awards ceremony, Monongahela City Police Department entertained with K9 unit demonstrations. The new officer K9 Mitch impressed the crowd with successful search missions and garnered “aww”s as he happily chewed his toy ball – a reward for missions completed.
The Mutt March has been held annually for 13 years, in honor of the late Susan Jo Withers, who served as a member of the MARC. This year’s sponsors were Doreen Walters Realty One, Eddie Volkars Body Shop and Sarah J. O’Brien.