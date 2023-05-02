Home explosion

Investigators with Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania work at the scene of the house explosion at 100 Park Lane, Washington, in this file photo from July 31, 2019.

A revised settlement between state utility regulators and Columbia Gas over the July 2019 house explosion near Washington has been released after a previous proposal was rejected last year.

Just like the earlier proposed settlement, the new one also includes a $990,000 civil penalty against Columbia along with several other stipulations in an attempt to prevent a similar explosion that destroyed one house in North Franklin Township and injured several people.

