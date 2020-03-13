Editor's note: Check back as this is an evolving story, and we will continue to provide updates.
Kathy Vash is surprised schools in Washington and Greene counties remain open amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has caused governors of five states - including West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland - and the District of Columbia to close their doors.
"I absolutely think they should close schools, not because I'm concerned about my kids' safety – I'm not fearful that this is especially dangerous to kids – but I think it's imperative to fight the spread to people who can't fight it off," said Vasher, a mother of three whose children are in eighth, fifth and third grade in the California Area School District. "I think people go on the assumption that it's not near them, but there's so little testing being done, you need to assume it's in your community."
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that schools in Montgomery County, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Pennsylvania, close, starting Friday.
But he has not declared statewide school closures.
During a Friday conference call with school superintendents across the state, Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said the agency is monitoring cases in Pennsylvania while tracking what's occurring in neighboring states.
School districts throughout Washington and Greene counties have canceled sporting events, musicals, concerts, and other events in which large crowds would gather.
On Monday, there will be no classes in all schools in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, so teachers can attend an in-service seminar to prepare for the possibility of school closures due to COVID-19. Additionally, four schools in the diocese were closed Friday after students and adults, following guidelines from the Centers from Disease Control, placed themselves in self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, Waynesburg University announced Friday that beginning Monday, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning March 23. Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption.
Students are being given until March 20 to decide whether they will remain on campus or vacate. Dormitories and dining facilities will remain open for those who choose to stay.
The changes will remain in effect for the remainder of the semester.
