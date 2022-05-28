With warm temperatures and sunny skies predicted for Sunday and Monday, those looking to cool off will likely get the chance at their local public pool.
For Washington residents, it will be their first opportunity in two years as the Washington Park pool officially reopens.
The pool had faced electrical problems and issues with the ladders. Park Director DeAnna Martin said they are good to go this year, and knows the community has been looking forward to it.
“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing. They want to know when it’s opening. This week I’ve been able to answer them with a positive response,” Martin said. “The community wants it. I get constant inquiries on the pool.”
The pool will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon to 5 p.m. Starting June 4, the pool will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for a city resident and $7 for a nonresident.
Aside from the pool returning after two seasons, Martin said there is another reason to celebrate.
“Technically, we are celebrating 100 years,” Martin said.
Though today’s pool is not the same one that opened in 1922, Martin said the pool was built at the same site. There will likely be an event commemorating the anniversary, according to Martin, but getting the pool open was the top priority.
“We want to do something in celebration of that. I don’t know what that is yet,” Martin said.
Martin said staffing has been a struggle, but it will be fully staffed when the pool officially opens for the summer in June.
The Canonsburg Town Park pool will also be open this weekend, from noon to 6 p.m. The pool will open on June 3 from 1 to 6 p.m., and will begin opening at noon the following day.
Admission to the Canonsburg pool is $7.
Greene County pools will miss the holiday weekend but will be ready for June 4. Greene County Water Park in Franklin Township, Carmichaels Pool in Wana B Park, and Mon View Pool in Greensboro will be open daily from noon to 6 p.m.
“We’re training guards (Memorial Day weekend),” said Bret Moore, Greene County’s director of recreation.
Admission to the water park is $10 for adults and $8 for children, while entry to the other two parks is $8 for adults and $6 for children. The water park is available for private parties from 7 to 9 p.m.
Despite still having some COVID-19-related restrictions, Moore said the pools did well last year.
“We had a really great year until August, when it seemed to rain every single weekend,” Moore said, adding that they anticipate another successful season. “This will be the first year since I’ve been director that we’ve had no restrictions.”
Flatwoods Community Pool in Franklin Township, Fayette County, will be open for Memorial Day weekend, from noon to 8 p.m. From May 31 to June 3, it will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.
Township Secretary Janet Guthrie said the abbreviated hours are because their lifeguards are in high school. They will return to opening daily from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for everyone 5 and older. During the days with shortened hours, admission will be $5.
Those hoping the Ryerson Station State Park pool in Richhill Township would open this year may be out of luck. The pool will not be open in time for Memorial Day. A park official said they hope to open the pool this summer, but have not determined when.
The beach at Raccoon Creek State Park in Hanover Township, Beaver County, however, will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset until mid-September.