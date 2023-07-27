Internet outages reveal gaps in U.S. infrastructure

The public is being asked to offer its input on Pennsylvania’s broadband expansion plan in order for the state to be eligible for more than $1 billion in federal money to connect high-speed internet to areas that are lacking the service.

The comment period began Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 8 as the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority prepares to submit its five-year “Internet For All” strategic action plan to federal regulators next month.

