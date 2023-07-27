The public is being asked to offer its input on Pennsylvania’s broadband expansion plan in order for the state to be eligible for more than $1 billion in federal money to connect high-speed internet to areas that are lacking the service.
The comment period began Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 8 as the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority prepares to submit its five-year “Internet For All” strategic action plan to federal regulators next month.
President Biden announced last month the distribution of $42.5 billion in federal money through the new Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program, with Pennsylvania receiving about $1.16 billion.
The online comment form asks people to offer suggestions for each of the six chapters within the 93-page draft report that must be delivered to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by Aug. 12.
“The Shapiro Administration has worked hard to secure this federal funding to connect Pennsylvania communities who need access the most – and under Gov. (Josh) Shapiro’s leadership, we will address the longstanding connectivity issues to bring reliable internet at high speeds and affordable prices to every corner of our Commonwealth,” state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger said Tuesday announcing the public comment period.
The report is just one part of the overall effort by the state to secure the available BEAD grant money. Over the past month, the broadband authority and other officials have held two dozen listening sessions across the state – including a June 29 meeting in Washington – to hear local feedback on success stories and roadblocks to extending high-speed internet to underserved and unserved areas.
Broadband Development Authority Director Brandon Carson said the recent community conservations and upcoming public comment period are important aspects of the process to ensure Pennsylvania receives its share of federal money through BEAD.
“The Broadband Development Authority is looking for feedback on the draft plan that will be used to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet across the Commonwealth,” Carson said. “Pennsylvania’s broadband initiative is called ‘Internet for All’ for good reason, and input from our residents, businesses, and organizations is crucial to addressing connectivity barriers and needs.”
If successful, Pennsylvania will begin receiving its BEAD allotment next year, which the state will then begin to filter down to counties and other eligible applicants.
Broadband expansion has been a top priority for counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania in recent months as the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the need for people to have access to high-speed internet for a variety purposes, including online learning, remote work, e-commerce and telemedicine.
“Connecting Pennsylvanians to high-speed, reliable internet access is critical for bringing our economy and infrastructure into the 21st century, especially for unserved and underserved communities,” Siger said.
Both the public survey and draft of the five-year strategic plan can be found online at the DCED’s website at dced.pa.gov.
