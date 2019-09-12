South Fayette Township’s draft comprehensive recreation plan – also called the parks master plan – is available for review and public input.
Residents can complete a brief survey online or in person at the township office at 515 Millers Run Rd. Surveys must be completed by midnight on Oct. 5.
The plan outlines future development and improvements throughout the 435-acre township parks system, including Fairview Park, Boys Home Park, Preservation Park, Sturgeon Park, Morgan Park and Traveskyn Park.