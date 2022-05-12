The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) is seeking input on a regional transportation improvement plan, and has public meetings planned for May and June.
By going to www.spcregion.org, residents will be able to review a draft 2023-26 transportation improvement plan, which identifies priority roadway, transit and multimodal transportation improvements that are planned for the next four years. There are also documents about environmental justice, air quality, updated revenue projections and more.
Virtual public meetings are planned for May 26 starting at 6 p.m. for residents of the state Department of Transportation District 11, which includes Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties and the city of Pittsburgh, and June 1 at 6 p.m. for PennDOT District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Access to those meetings can be found at www.spcregion.org.
Also, an in-person public meeting is planned for May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Fayette Chamber of Commerce office in Uniontown.
Comments on the draft documents must be received by 4 p.m. June 7. The commission will consider approval of the draft documents at its meeting June 27 at 4:30 p.m. It will be at Two Chatham Center. For individuals without access to the internet, paper copies of draft materials can be mailed upon request by calling 412-391-5590, ext. 334.