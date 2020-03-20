The Pennsylvania Department of Education said on Thursday that schools won’t hold statewide standardized tests this year as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agency said it was canceling all PSSA, Keystone and Pennsylvania Alternative System of Assessment testing so that schools can focus on the more important efforts to deal with the pandemic, which already prompted the closure of schools across the state through next week.
“Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera. “Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.”
He added that no schools would administer the tests this year. The department will submit the necessary waivers to the U.S. Department of Education.
