The Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) recently presented state Rep. Jason Ortitay, R-Cecil, with a Champion of Education award.
The PSBA Champion of Education award recognizes lawmakers for their support of traditional public schools during a two-year legislative session. This support is measured by the legislator’s voting record, bills introduced, attendance and involvement at their local districts, and efforts to work with PSBA to support public schools.
“Rep. Ortitay is actively involved in his local public schools,” said PSBA CEO Nathan Mains. “This involvement is apparent in his legislative action to better serve the needs of students in his community. We appreciate his partnership and dedication to public education.”
Ortitay has recently introduced bills regarding school districts’ publication of public notices and the creation of a grant program addressing student mental health needs.