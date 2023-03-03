Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus, raised $101,966 for the 51st annual Penn State Dance Marathon, better known as THON, in the fight against pediatric cancer.
THON, the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. More than 15,000 Penn State students from across the commonwealth danced for 46 hours straight from Feb. 17-19 in this fundraising event.
This year's efforts throughout all Penn State campuses resulted in a new fundraising record of more than $15 million for Four Diamonds. Four Diamonds was started in 1972 to provide monetary support to childhood cancer patients at Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey.
Along with the money going to critical research into pediatric cancer, it also covers the costs of treatment for the 4,800 Four Diamonds families receiving care at Penn State's Children's Hospital.
"From taking care of the medical bills to paying for hotel rooms so families can stay with their children at the hospital, and even things like therapy and counseling, the Four Diamonds Foundation helps out the entire family in their time of need," said Chad Long, director of Student Affairs and THON adviser at PS Fayette. "While it's a friendly competition to see who has raised the most, it's all about the kids, and it's a beautiful celebration of life."
In 1973, a small group of Penn State students held the first dance mMarathon, with 39 couples participating and raising $2,000.
Since its inception in 1998, Penn State Fayette students have raised $1,617,050 for THON.
Hayley White, a fourth-year student from Cumberland, Md., and captain of the Fayette THON team, said the team may be small, but it's composed of passionate, hardworking and selfless individuals.
"Without each team member, past, present and future, we wouldn't be as successful," White said. "There's a reason we call ourselves the 'Fayette Family.'"
Maria Catalina, a third-year student and dancer from Scottdale, said being a THON participant was an "emotional roller-coaster in the best way possible."
"It's easy to get lost in the bright lights and colorful shows over the weekend, but listening to the family stories reminds everyone why we're here," she said. "My heart breaks and soars at the same time because we see these families up close. Some of them are triumphant while others have lost children to cancer. But we keep dancing because they know that we're still thinking about them - they'll always be a part of our community."
Throughout the weekend, dancers received letters from family, friends and even those affected by pediatric cancer.
"We received letters from patients at the Hershey Medical Center," said Roger Myers Jr, a third-year student and dancer from Smithfield. "It's emotional reading their words written in crayon, thanking us for helping with their treatment."
