Penn State Fayette, the Eberly Campus, raised $101,966 for the 51st annual Penn State Dance Marathon, better known as THON, in the fight against pediatric cancer.

THON, the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. More than 15,000 Penn State students from across the commonwealth danced for 46 hours straight from Feb. 17-19 in this fundraising event.

