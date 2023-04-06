In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus is displaying the “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit through April 28 in the lower level of the Williams Building on the campus in Lemont Furnace.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. The display features clothing replicas and stories from survivors of sexual assault, challenging the pervasive myth that what a person wears can contribute to or justify their assault.
