The Advisory Board of Penn State Fayette has named the 2023 recipients of the Outstanding Alumna and Outstanding Fellow awards.
Gina Marie Watts, Class of 2002, is the recipient of the 39th Outstanding Alumna Award.
Watts has held leadership roles on more than 20 boards, founded three nonprofit organizations and has worked with Goodwill Industries of Pittsburgh and various nonprofits.
She returned to Penn State Fayette as a faculty member in the Human Development and Family Studies department and helped develop the Student Success Center.
In 2017, Watts became the first Global Director and Faculty for Youth Programs within the Maxwell Certified Leadership Team.
She is now at the helm of the Vineyard Community Center and Missions Ministry at Vineyard Columbus, but remains on the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board. She co-created Lillian’s Legacy Fund, which has provided 10 scholarships to Fayette County students since its inception in 2015.
Dr. Ronald Sheba is the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Fellow Award.
Sheba held a number of positions in his professional life, starting at the Connellsville Career Technical School. He then worked with U.S. Steel Corp. before becoming the director of vocational education and superintendent of the Laurel Highland School District.
After retirement, Sheba became the director of manpower development at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
Since 2002, Sheba has served on the Penn State Fayette Advisory Board. He also has been a member of St. Vincent de Paul Uniontown Area and Greensburg Council, as well as numerous nonprofits. Sheban also serves on the Fayette Chamber of Commerce Board.
