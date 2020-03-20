Describing the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity for fraudsters to solicit donations for nonexistent charities and pursue new schemes, federal and state officials said on Thursday they’re forming a regional task force to combat scams related to the illness.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, who leads the Department of Justice’s Western District of Pennsylvania, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the new task force would be formed from members of their offices, and other agencies including the FBI and state police. They said they intend to use the entity to form joint investigative teams, with prosecutors from Brady’s and Shapiro’s offices “cross-designated” so they will be able to work together.
“Our goal is simple: We seek to ensure there is no gap between the shields of federal and state law enforcement in protecting the public from fraudsters – whether here in Pennsylvania or around the globe – who would exploit this crisis in order to harm the citizens of Western Pennsylvania,” Brady said in a statement.
Officials added that scammers are using the outbreak of the novel coronavirus to peddle fake cures and treatments, setting up email accounts to look like they belong to public health agencies to trick victims into downloading malware and pretending to sell medical supplies like surgical masks as a way of convincing people to part with their money. The state and federal prosecutors also said fears of the virus could become a pretext for investment schemes and to raise prices for sought-after products. In Pennsylvania, it’s considered unlawful price gouging to increase the cost of an item by 20% more that it was a week before an emergency declaration.
Those who wish to report suspected cases of COVID-19 fraud can call the task force’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-C19-WDPA (1-888-219-9372) or email officials at usapaw.covid19@usdoj.gov.
