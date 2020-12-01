At her formal arraignment Monday in Washington County Court, Symantha Sullivan learned she faces the death penalty in connection with the killing of her baby son.
Sullivan, 25, of Coal Center, appeared before a judge via video streamed from Washington County jail.
Isaiah Sullivan was just a few months old at the time of his death Oct. 26 from injuries he suffered in mid-September, when state police were initially alerted to potential abuse.
Sullivan is accused of punching Isaiah in the back of his head out of frustration that he wouldn’t fall asleep Sept. 10
Sullivan allegedly admitted to dropping Isaiah on his head in the bathtub a few days prior to police responding Sept. 11 to America’s Best Value Inn and Suites in Canton Township, where Sullivan had been staying with her boyfriend and her children.
The infant became unconscious and was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he was placed on life support.
According to the criminal complaint, he suffered a brain injury, skull fracture, spinal damage, an eye injury and many other fractures.
Judge Valarie Costanzo read to Sullivan a host of charges including criminal homicide, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault; endangering the welfare of children; simple assault, recklessly endangering another person; and harassment.
Assistant Public Defender Rose Semple entered a plea of not guilty on Sullivan's behalf.
First Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh said the prosecution is seeking the death penalty because Isaiah's death occurred during the perpetration of a felony; the actions leading to the death involved torture; and because the victim was so young.
The judge also, at Walsh's request, revoked Sullivan's $2 million bond.
"You're not entitled to (bond) under the law if it's a first-degree homicide or a capital offense," Walsh said after the hearing concluded.
The courtroom had been cleared so Semple, who is awaiting recertification paperwork that allows her to represent a defendant in a capital case, could confer privately with her client.
While the district attorney's office must declare "aggravating" circumstances early in the course of prosecution, Semple said after the arraignment the defense counters with mitigating factors much later in a criminal case.
"That's not something we would present even before a sentencing hearing," she said. "Right now, we're just taking it step by step.
"I think there is a lot more to this case than meets the eye, and I'm through a lot of investigation we'll be able to bring that to light."
The judge scheduled a pretrial conference for the morning of Feb. 17, and Semple said she also intends to request a habeas corpus hearing so Costanzo can evaluate the evidence.