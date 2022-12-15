A Hanover Township man is seeking to launch a not-for-profit organization on his 101-acre property to serve veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but his plan has riled some residents who don’t want the facility near their homes because they are located in a rural conservation district.

During a hearing with the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Timothy Motte, vice president of the not-for-profit Gunny’s Ridge Veteran and First Responder Outpost, said the organization aims to assist veterans and first responders by providing a natural environment for them to bond and heal by participating in recreational, educational, and physical programs.

