The deadline for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program has been extended to Dec. 31, the Pennsylvania Departments of Revenue and Aging announced Monday.
The rebate program, for rent and property taxes paid in 2021, is open to Pennsylvanians 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older, and adults with disabilities 18 and older.
Homeowners with an annual income of $35,000 or less and renters with an annual income of $15,000 or less who meet the age guidelines are eligible for the program. Those on Social Security may exclude half of those funds when calculating annual income.
Applications for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program may be completed online at mypath.pa.gov.
Paper applications are also accepted and can be found online at revenue.pa.gov/FormsandPublications/FormsforIndividuals/PTRR/Pages/default.aspx# or by dialing 1-888-222-9190.
This year, more than 41,000 Pennsylvanians have filed rebate applications on myPATH, revenue secretary Dan Hassell said Monday, noting online applications are processed more quickly than paper ones.
Robert Torres, secretary of aging, said Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a one-time bonus rebate that would, if approved, double the amount received this rebate period.
“I encourage eligible seniors who have not yet applied to receive their rebate to please do so as soon as possible,” Torres said in a news release. “For the average older adult living on a fixed income, this extra support would be very helpful, especially when you consider that we are paying so much more for nearly everything these days.”
In 2020, $213 million was distributed to more than 440,000 individuals through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, which is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and slots gaming revenue.
Rebate distribution begins July 1.
For more on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, visit https://www.revenue.pa.gov/IncentivesCreditsPrograms/PropertyTaxRentRebateProgram/Pages/default.aspx.