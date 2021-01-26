A new online filing option is available for older or disabled Pennsylvanians seeking a rebate on property taxes or rent, it was announced Monday.
Applicants can now go to mypath.pa.gov to submit applications electronically. Previously, all applicants were required to submit paper applications.
In a news release, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell explained, “This online option will be especially helpful this year during the COVID-19 pandemic because it will provide applicants with a way to file their applications from the comfort of their homes. This will help us deliver needed support to more than half a million Pennsylvanians who benefit from this program each year.”
Residents submitting applications electronically will not be required to sign up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income, rent or property taxes. Applicants should check the property tax/rent rebate program instruction booklet for the information they will need to complete the process.
Among other things, individuals who file their applications electronically will receive instant confirmation that their application has been filed, and direct deposit options.
Applicants who still wish to file a paper application can find them on the Department of Revenue’s website, or by calling 888-222-9190.
Rebates must be applied for every year because they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2020 and meet all other eligibility requirements.
Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1. The program has been in place since 1971 and is for eligible state residents age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.