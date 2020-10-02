20201002_loc_pink_tree.JPG
Barbara S. Miller/Observer-Reporter

Someone who saw Washington County Building and Grounds workers placing a faux evergreen in the lobby of the Courthouse Square offices may have thought they were jumping the gun on the Christmas holidays, but the tree went on display on the first day of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pat Maxon, wellness and benefits administrator for Washington County, and Sherri Tadeo, graphic arts supervisor in the Planning Department, aren’t seeking donations, but they are asking employees and visitors to adorn it with ribbons to recognize co-workers, family members and friends who have battled breast cancer. Maxon places two ribbons in honor of friends who have survived the disease.

