Fresh produce will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Oscar Romero Parish – Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, and Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.
No registration is required. The distribution will take place while supplies last.
All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
This distribution is made possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde’s Produce.