While supplies last, fresh produce will be distributed from 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at St. Oscar Romero Parish – Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands; and Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.
No registration is required. Precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites. The distribution is made possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde's Produce.