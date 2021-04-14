There’s been a changing of the guard on the Washington County Democratic Committee.
Christina Proctor, a North Strabane Township research psychologist and stay-at-home mom, is now the chair of the committee following the departure of Ben Bright. Bright had been chairman since 2018, but has stepped down in order to run for the job of Washington County controller. The incumbent, fellow Democrat Michael Namie, has announced he is not running for reelection after serving for 20 years.
Proctor will be serving the remainder of Bright’s term, which expires following the primary in May 2022.
“We’ve done a lot of work in the past two-and-a-half years,” Proctor explained. “I want to continue the work that we’ve been doing building the party.”
Proctor had been the first vice chair before becoming the chair. She has been replaced as first vice chair by Byron Timmins, a Cecil Township resident who has twice been the Democratic nominee in the 46th Legislative District against Republican state Rep. Jason Ortitay. JoJo Burgess remains the second vice chair, Marcie Callan is the treasurer and Sharon Laffey is secretary.
Bright explained that he "didn't think it was proper" to continue to be party chairman while simultaneously running for office. He noted that, during his tenure, the party committee was able to open a full-time office, get a Facebook page together and "become more digital."