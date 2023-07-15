Majestic Hills

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

This former entrance to the Majestic Hills housing development in North Strabane Township is permanently closed following the hillside slide in 2018 that forced the condemnation and eventual demolition of three homes in the plan.

A court order is fining the developers of the beleaguered Majestic Hills housing plan in North Strabane Township and requiring the company to make immediate repairs to hillsides in the neighborhood that continue to shift and are leading to sewer line breaks.

Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Lucas on Wednesday ordered Joseph and Shari DeNardo through their JND Properties LLC to begin repairing a hillside that is affecting several homes and a sewer line or face a $1,000 per day fine until the problem is corrected.

