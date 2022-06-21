A twin-engine airplane crashed at Rostraver Airport when it skidded off the runway and over an embankment after landing Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters and emergency responders were called to the scene and able to contain a small fuel leak around the aircraft, which sustained damage to its right wing and nose.
The pilot, who was not identified by the Rostraver Central Fire Department in a Facebook post about the crash, was checked by a LifeFlight crew at the airport and not injured. It was not known if anyone else was in the aircraft at the time of the incident.
The Cessna-414 is registered out of Spokane, Wash., according to Federal Aviation Administration aircraft register records. The aircraft is owned by Caiolinn Chelsea Ertel, who uses the plane to transport medical patients for Angel Flight, along with PetsNPaws that carries rescue animals to new shelters, according to a GoFundMe website organized by Ertel.
In addition to Rostraver Central fire crews, Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team 800, Rostraver-West New Emergency Services, Rostraver police, Westmoreland County Park police and the Westmoreland County Airport Authority Fire Department responded to the scene.
The airport is located at 605 Airport Road near Webster and has a 4,002-foot-long runway. It is owned and operated by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. Gabe Monzo, who is the airport authority’s manager, could not be reached for comment Monday.