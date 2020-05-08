The Washington County Prison Board on Wednesday terminated the employment of six corrections officers: Charles Boyd, Richard Earliwine III, James Fidler, Johnathan Loar, Roni Sprowls and Misty Fischer.
After a closed session for the personnel matter, casting votes in favor of the terminations recommended by Warden Edward Strawn were all prison board members present: three county commissioners, Judge John DiSalle, Sheriff Samuel Romano and Controller Michael Namie.
District Attorney Gene Vittone was absent but represented by First Assistant District Attorney Dennis Paluso, who did not vote.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan, who is also in charge of the prison board, said the terminations were not related to the novel coronavirus.
There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 among the jail population, nor is the jail waiting for results from inmates, she said. Reporting test results for the virus among county employees is voluntary, but the chairman said she is not aware of any positive results among the jail staff.