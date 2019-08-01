The director of Washington’s Main Street Program has moved on after barely a year on the job.
Will Prince’s last day with the Washington Business Development Authority was Wednesday. He said he’s eager to take a position with the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, which is based in Baton Rouge.
“It’s a great opportunity to work directly in the field and to work at a statewide level,” he said.
He’ll become the trust’s director of development and membership.
The 32-year-old is a native of Elizabeth, in the Mon Valley region of Allegheny County.
Still, he’s no stranger to the Sugar State, having gone to graduate school at Tulane University in New Orleans before joining the authority 13 months ago.
The authority – whose board is made up of local business owners and city officials – covers a 14-square-block area of the city’s downtown.
Prince said he was proud of increased participation in the façade program, which is funded by local share revenue and the fees the authority assesses from businesses in its territory. He was also pleased with collaborations among different businesses on events and promotions he’d seen on his watch.
“It’s been a really great experience to build and connect relationships between businesses in the city and the region,” Prince added. “People are being involved and being present, and that’s how things are starting to work together.”
He said the authority is looking for a replacement.
“There will be some interim staff, but they have to hire a new manager in the next month,” he said.