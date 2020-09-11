Editor's note: Story will be updated.
President Donald Trump marked the 19th anniversary of 9/11 by attending an abbreviated ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Somerset County.
The field, now hallowed ground, is the site where 40 passengers and crew members lost their lives fighting back against terrorists who hijacked United Airlines Flight 93.
Their efforts to bring the plane down in the grassy field at 10:03 a.m. thwarted the terrorists' plans to crash the plane into its intended target, the U.S. Capitol.
"Nineteen years ago on this day, at this very hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of our nation," Trump said in an approximately 15-minute speech honoring those who lost their lives. "Today we pay tribute to their sacrifice, and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls who were taken from us on Sept. 11, 2001. The heroes of Flight 93 are an everlasting reminder that no matter the danger, no matter the threat, no matter the odds, America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back."
Trump said "the 40 intrepid souls of Flight 93 died as heroes."
He also thanked first responders who raced to the aid of victims, including the more than 400 firefighters, police officers and port authority workers who lost their lives at Ground Zero.
"Today, we honor their extraordinary sacrifice," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered many American rituals, and the Flight 93 commemoration is among them – the ceremony, usually 90 minutes long, was shortened to less than an hour.
The anniversary ceremony began with a prayer and a moment of silence led by the Rev. Steven McKeown, chaplain to the FBI in Pittsburgh.
In years past, family members read aloud the names of those killed, but on Friday, one person, retired Flight 93 park ranger Mary Jane Hartman, was tasked with reading the list. The "Bells of Remembrance" rang between names.
The ceremony was closed to the public, but the 2,200-acre park reopened after it concluded.
The president was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.
Also among those who attended the ceremony was Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Also offering remarks was Ed Root, vice president of Families of Flight 93. Root's cousin, Lorraine G. Bay, was a flight attendant aboard the jetliner.
Root commented on "the collective act of courage" of the passengers and crew, who learned about the other terrorist attacks through phone calls from loved ones while they were in the air.
"They were unable to save themselves, but they knew that unless they acted, many more would die," he said. "It is our responsibility as a nation to see that these actions are remembered."
Flight 93 was en route from Newark, N.J., to San Francisco on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when four hijackers seized control of the aircraft and redirected the plane toward Washington, D.C.
In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 in attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
Following the traditional wreath laying ceremony, family members of those who lost their lives aboard Flight 93 walked through the Wall of Names to the ground where the plane crashed.
A Towers of Light tribute – double beams of light that evoke the twin towers and climb 20,000 feet into the sky – debuted Thursday. The lights, visible from as far as 50 miles away, will be displayed through Saturday.