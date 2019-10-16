President Donald Trump will be coming to Pittsburgh next Wednesday.
Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Shale Insight conference, a natural gas industry-related event, the Marcellus Shale Coalition reported Wednesday morning. The conference will run Oct. 23 and 24 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
This will be the president’s second appearance in Pennsylvania in 72 days, both in the southwestern corner of the state. He spoke Aug. 23 at the Shell Chemicals cracker plant in Potter Township, Beaver County.
The president is expected to underscore the importance of domestic energy development and generating jobs in manufacturing.
He will be the first president to speak at Shale Insight, an annual conference of energy officials in its ninth year. Trump did make closing remarks at the event in 2016 when he was campaigning for the office.
Marcellus Shale Coalition hosts Shale Insight along with the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association.