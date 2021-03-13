The coronavirus pandemic brought new challenges and innovation to the Washington County Courthouse last year, President Judge John DiSalle told members of the county bar association who gathered Friday for their virtual winter meeting.
While the early days of the pandemic last spring forced the closure of the courthouse and halted jury trials at times, it also prompted judges, staff and lawyers to embrace technology in a way that had never happened before.
Speaking to many Washington County Bar Association members via Zoom during his State of the Judiciary speech, DiSalle said the courts were forced to find new ways to keep the legal system moving through video conferencing and e-filing of paperwork. That trend will continue as they “move into the 21st century” with technology, he said.
“The bright spot of all this is that we’ve learned a lot about how to deal with the legal system remotely,” DiSalle said. “I think there’s a lot we can continue to do this way.”
The majority of the changes in the courthouse began under DiSalle’s predecessor, Senior Judge Katherine Emery, who retired from her role as president judge Jan. 1. Emery is remaining in the courthouse as a senior judge to handle casework when needed. DiSalle, who was first elected in 2005, was elevated to president judge due to seniority, allowing him to give Friday’s speech to the bar.
While Emery’s leadership helped the courthouse get through the pandemic last year, it’s now DiSalle’s turn to help them navigate “coming out of the COVID crisis” as vaccines are administered and coronavirus cases decrease.
“How do we come out of this COVID issue?” DiSalle posed a rhetorical question during his speech.
He said those who work and visit the courthouse learned many new ways to administer legal business while also trying to limit the spread of the virus. They also figured out convenient ways to handle minor legal matters electronically that otherwise would take in-person attendance, some of which he would like to continue.
But many other matters must continue to be held inside a courtroom, including criminal jury trials, which will resume Monday after being halted in mid-November.
Meanwhile, the filing, storage and accessibility of records in the prothonotary’s office is being moved into an electronic format, an upgrade for the office that should aid people in trying to find documents without ever stepping foot in the courthouse. Case management systems are also being modernized in the courthouse.
The relationship between the judges and lawyers will help the courthouse move forward in the future even after COVID-19 is in the past, DiSalle said.
“What is the problem and how do we get it solved?” DiSalle said. “We can only do that with cooperation between the bench and the bar.”
DiSalle left this audience stating his ultimate goal is to ensure due process for all who come through the courthouse, even in the digital era. He alluded to a decision by the commissioners earlier this month to designate Washington County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
“We really need to move forward with it. Implore us to become a 14th Amendment (due process) sanctuary county. How about that? There are other amendments, I’m told,” DiSalle said.