In the wake of declaring a judicial emergency Monday, President Judge Katherine B. Emery closed the Washington County Courthouse to “nonessential functions until safe operations of the court and its offices can be restored.”
The judge then listed a dozen types of essential functions, including hearings setting bail and arraignments; protection from abuse proceedings; injunction requests; mental health reviews; bench warrant hearings; and emergency matters involving domestic relations, child custody and guardianships.
All filing offices – the clerk of court, domestic relations, register of wills and prothonotary – will continue to be open for official business, although the judge “strongly” encouraged that business be conducted by mail or other available means, rather than in person.
All statewide procedural and administrative rules involving time calculations for the filing of documents with the court or taking judicially mandated action were suspended for the period covered by the emergency declaration.
The judge also reserved the court’s right to handle anything it determines to be an emergency.
The three-page order notes the “use of advanced communication technology to conduct court proceedings is specifically authorized, subject to constitutional requirements.”
The judge also authorized the court administrator to change the duties and work hours of staff to handle matters consistent with her order.
