Presbyterian SeniorCare Network plans to build an 80-unit apartment building on McDowell Lane, North Strabane Township, overlooking Canonsburg Lake.
The apartment building will have 80 parking spaces beneath it. Units will either have one bedroom, one bedroom with den, or two bedrooms ranging from 865 square feet to 1,595 square feet, according to a project narrative made available to the Washington County board of commissioners.
Common areas will include a bistro, fitness center, offices, a multi-purpose room and outdoor terraces.
The owner will be Encore Living Group Inc., an affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, and a board of Encore Living appointed by Presbyterian Senior Care Network will monitor its progress and operations.
Site work was to have begun last month, and once this aspect is completed within six to eight weeks, construction of the building is expected to begin in mid-July. The apartments are to be ready in a year or so, depending on weather.
When the building is operational, it is expected to employ eight to 10 full-timers and six to eight part-time positions.
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has owned the land for more than 25 years.
No licensed care beds are planned for the site, but the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network campus in Washington will be about a 30-minute drive away from nursing care, personal care and assisted living for those with dementia.
According to information submitted to the commissioners, the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network commissioned an independent market study in 2018 showing the need for nearly 200 apartment units for middle-income senior citizens in the Washington County market.
"This group of seniors is often considered the forgotten portion of the senior population as there are more options available for upper-income and lower-income seniors in the majority of the markets," the results of the study showed.
The commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve the issuance by the Washington County Industrial Development Authority of notes in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $32 million to finance construction.
The county has no liability related to this project, but the Internal Revenue Service requires a resolution by elected officials in these types of transactions.
The commissioners noted the documents submitted by Encore and the authority have been reviewed by the county solicitor.