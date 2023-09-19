bbq fundraiser

Courtesy of the Presbyterian Church of Charleroi

Among those who are preparing for the Presbyterian Church of Charleroi’s BBQ fundraiser are, from left, Judy Forsythe, Ruthann Fordanish, Gary Deutsch, and the Rev. Sharon Woomer, church pastor.

The Presbyterian Church of Charleroi will host a BBQ fundraiser Saturday to support its works in the community, including English classes for immigrants, Bible study, Sunday services and religious education.

The drive-thru event will start at noon in the church’s Fifth Street parking lot, and will feature the culinary skills of grill master “Big Frank” Nangle.

