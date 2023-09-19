The Presbyterian Church of Charleroi will host a BBQ fundraiser Saturday to support its works in the community, including English classes for immigrants, Bible study, Sunday services and religious education.
The drive-thru event will start at noon in the church’s Fifth Street parking lot, and will feature the culinary skills of grill master “Big Frank” Nangle.
Menu items will include ribs, pork chops, pork steak, pulled pork sandwiches, and sides of homemade baked beans, coleslaw and pasta salad.
All sales will benefit the church. Donations also will be accepted.
“We’re a small congregation, but we are committed to our Christian mission,” said Ruthann Fordanish, one of the organizers. “Earlier this year, Charleroi and the surrounding the communities responded well to the return of our famous ham dinner. That event has given us renewed energy. The money we raise lets us continue our work.”
