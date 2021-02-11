Snow and salt removal was the order of the day in advance of another snowfall expected to hit the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Charleroi native Bobby Jaquay was found shoveling the sidewalk in front of his homeWednesday afternoon. Jaquay joked that he didn’t know why he was working so hard when another round of snow was on its way. Self-employed Charleroi native Chris Sheppick was cleaning his snow vehicle in preparation forthe next storm. Sheppick clears many of the lots in Charleroi and was anticipating a long night of work.
