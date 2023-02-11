The preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Rostraver Township homicide that had been scheduled for Monday morning is being delayed once again.
The hearing for Keven Van Lam is now scheduled for 10 a.m. March 13 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg after both sides agreed to another delay.
Lam is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of homicide and one count of evidence tampering in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of 49-year-old Boyke Budiarachman in the Rostraver Square strip mall parking lot.
The Westmoreland County district attorney’s office on Friday morning notified District Judge Wayne Vlasic of its request to continue the hearing, which was granted by the magistrate after Lam’s attorneys agreed to the delay.
The details surrounding the case have been sealed since Lam, 55, of Philadelphia, was arrested in North Strabane Township two days after the killing. The public docket listing the charges was made public for the first time Thursday after a state Superior Court ruling that ordered them to be unsealed, although information about the investigation still has not been released.
This is the third time the hearing has been delayed since charges were filed against Lam, who is being held without bond at the Westmoreland County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.