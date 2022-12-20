GREENSBURG – The suspect charged in connection with last month’s deadly shooting of a man outside a Rostraver Township shopping plaza made his first public appearance Monday since his arrest, but asked a magistrate for his preliminary hearing to be delayed at least 60 days.

Keven Van Lam was shackled and wearing a blue prison jumpsuit as sheriff’s deputies escorted him to his preliminary hearing on unknown charges before District Judge Wayne Vlasic at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg.

