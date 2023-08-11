The preliminary hearing for the suspect charged in last November’s shooting death of a man outside a Rostraver Township strip mall has been delayed once again.

Keven Van Lam was scheduled to appear Thursday morning before District Judge Wayne Vlasic in Westmoreland County Central Court, but his defense team requested another continuance.

