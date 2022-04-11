CARNEGIE – On a cold and cloudy Saturday, about 100 people gathered at the bottom of the steps of St. Peter & St. Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie for a candlelight prayer vigil to honor Ukrainian children who have died or been displaced, and others who have lost their lives, amid the country’s invasion by Russian military forces.
The service was organized by 16-year-old Kateryna Petrylo, a sophomore at Chartiers Valley High School.
Petrylo’s parents grew up in Ukraine and her grandmother lives near Ternopil, in western Ukraine, and the teen – whose first language was Ukrainian – visited her there last summer. Her grandmother is safe, but afraid.
“I’m 16, and there are kids my age and younger who have died in Ukraine. I wanted to show awareness of how many lives have been affected, and people need to be aware of what’s happening there,” said Petrylo. “Ukraine is absolutely beautiful and it’s so saddening to see what is going on.”
Petrylo and a group of friends and children lit more than 170 candles, each one representing a child who has died since the war began nearly seven weeks ago.
The Rev. John Charest of St. Peter & St. Paul led the prayer service, asking for the safety of Ukrainian people inside the country and praying for those who have been killed.
At the conclusion of the vigil, the group sang the Ukrainian national anthem and said, “Slava Ukraine” (Glory to Ukraine).
Charest denounced Russia’s invasion, which, according to the most recent report from the United Nations, has left 1,626 civilians dead and 2,267 injured, although the UN believes actual figures are considerably higher.
“These are atrocities, these are war crimes. (President Vladimir Putin) is no different from a bully who is taking advantage of the helpless,” said Charest. “We are looking to end this war.”
Petrylo and Charest said community support has been important as Ukrainians in Southwestern Pennsylvania continue their efforts to assist the Ukrainian people.
Charest said the Ukrainian flags flying outside and the honking of car horns as they pass the church provide encouragement as the conflict continues.
Petrylo said teachers at Chartiers Valley last week wore shirts bearing the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and a peace dove. At her family’s Greenfield store, Natalya’s European Food Market, people continue to stop in to voice their support.
St. Peter and St. Paul has delivered about 24,000 pounds of supplies to Ukraine. The church has received so many donations that it has temporarily halted its collection, but is continuing to raise monetary donations.
Charest cautioned against a growing resentment of people in the Russian community, encouraging everyone to differentiate between the Russian people and Putin.
“This is Putin’s war. Their sons are dying,” said Charest. “This war is not good for anyone.”