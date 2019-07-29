West Penn Power reported an outage in Greene County Monday evening.
Company spokesman Aaron Ruegg said about 1,100 customers were without power following the failure of an insulator at a substation on Polecat Hollow Road in Whiteley Township, the same area where around 5 p.m. a Greene County 911 dispatcher said a fire had been reported.
Ruegg wasn’t able to confirm that there’d been a fire, or offer other details about what had happened.
“At this point, we don’t have details about the extent of the damage,” Ruegg said.
A crew was at the substation and others were on their way that evening to assess the damage and make repairs to restore power to customers, he said.
A Greene County 911 dispatcher identified the Mt. Morris Volunteer Fire Department as an agency that responded to the substation, but referred other questions to those at the scene. A call to the fire company wasn’t immediately returned.