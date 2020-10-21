20201021_loc_utility pole.jpg

Courtesy of Gary Puskarich

A traffic accident at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday resulted in a power outage to between 500 and 1,500 West Penn Power/First Energy customers and closure of Route 917 between Route 40 and Interstate 70 due to a utility pole that was knocked askew. In late afternoon, the power company website anticipated electrical service to be restored by 8 p.m. 

