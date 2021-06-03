Carmichaels Pool in Wana B Park may have a delayed opening this year because of a leak.
The Greene County-owned pool was set to open Saturday, but according to a Wednesday news release, the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation discovered “a significant loss of water” near the pool.
Bret Moore, the county’s director of recreation, said the pool had repairs done in 2018, but they “didn’t hold.” He said leaks were patched at the bottom of the pool, but officials want to investigate other potential problems.
“We’re running a camera through the pipes to see if there are additional leaks,” he said Wednesday. “It could be a relatively easy fix, but I’ll know more this afternoon. We’re not really sure how long it will be closed.”
Moore said they plan to have the camera work done Thursday morning.
In their news release, county commissioners recommended residents use the county’s other two pools, at Greene County Water Park in Franklin Township and at Mon View Park, to get through the upcoming hot weekend.
“Obviously, we are disappointed not opening on time, but our first concern is the safety of our customers coupled with the fiscal responsibility of not continuing to pay for water consumption we know is well above average,” Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said in the release.