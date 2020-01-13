A portion of Route 22 in Smith Township between Route 18 and Maple Grove Road will closed from 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday so the beams from the bridge carrying Route 4007 (Bavington Road) can be removed, according to a PennDOT news release.
The detour, which is weather dependent, will use Steubenville Pike, the release said.
This project is for the rehabilitation/replacement of the structure carrying Route 4007 (Bavington Road) over Route 22 in Smith Township, Washington County. The tentative completion on this project is September 2020. The contractor on this $6.31 million project is Gulisek Construction, the release said.