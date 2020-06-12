A portion of Morganza Road in Cecil Township will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday for crews to perform extensive work on the roadway as part of the ongoing construction of Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Southern Beltway Project, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Morganza Road will be closed between South Morganza and Cecil Henderson roads. The posted detour is approximately five miles and will use Georgetown, Mayview and Boyce roads and Washington Pike, the news release said.
Residents in this area will be able to use Morgan and Baker roads for access – including the residents on Fellowship Drive. Christian Lakeview Church will be accessible for Sunday services, the release said.
“This weekend closure is necessary for crews to excavate, perform drainage work, install guide rail and paint pavement markings on Morganza Road,” the release said. “The work is weather dependent and would be postponed to the following weekend, if necessary.”