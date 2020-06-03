A portion of Route 1005 (Meadowbrook Road) located in Morgan Township, Greene County, will be closed for work, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The closure, which will begin at 7 a.m. June 8 and is scheduled to last until 5 p.m. Aug. 28, will be located between Route 221 (Lippencott Road) and Pipers Ridge Road, the release said.
PennDOT officials said crews will be working to demolish an existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls.
A marked detour will be in place using Route 221, Route 188, Route 1011 (Clarksville Road), Center School Road, Route 1014 (Castile Run Road) to Route 1055, the release said..