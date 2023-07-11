Starting July 17, the Greer Tunnel on Montour Trail will close for about 3 1/2 months while repairs to the tunnel are completed.

“Unfortunately it will be closed for at least 3 1/2 months, which is the main chunk of the riding season and when most people use the trail, but the tunnel is in need of very urgent and very necessary repairs, and we’re not going to have it open to the public unless it’s safe and secure for all of the users,” said Julian Wolfe, vice president of Montour Trail Council.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In