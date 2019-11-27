The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission wants to alert motorists that a portion of County Line Road in Cecil Township, Washington County, and in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, has been permanently closed beginning Nov. 26 as part of the construction of the Southern Beltway (PA Toll 576).
County Line Road will be closed from the intersection with Morganza Road (State Route 1009) in Cecil Township and Washington Pike (State Route 3003) in South Fayette Township to a half of a mile west of the intersection. Cul-de-sacs will be constructed at each end of the closure for permanent turn-around points.
The traffic impact is part of the Southern Beltway’s 55C2-1 construction section. For more information about the project, please visit: https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/55C2-1.aspx/.