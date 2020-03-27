Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome has enlisted the help of Canonsburg area churches and the Washington City Mission to continue a weekly emergency food distribution to families in need in the Canon-McMillan School District during the coronavirus outbreak.
Two distribution times are planned for Monday, when the Washington City Mission will hold a pop-up pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 Pike St.
A drive-through distribution of bags with lunch items will also take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. that day at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required, and the distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution is sponsored by the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association.
Anyone who would like to donate toward continued efforts of food distribution can send a check payable to the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, P.O. Box 206, Canonsburg, PA, 15317 and designate the check for “food.”
