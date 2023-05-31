Pony princess

Courtesy of PONY Baseball and Softball

Tryouts for the PONY Princess Program are scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. at PONY Baseball and Softball International Headquarters. Two past PONY princesses are Elizabeth Engle, left, 2021 PONY Princess, and Ally Popielarczyk, 2019 PONY Princess.

Tryouts for PONY Princess will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 at PONY Baseball and Softball Headquarters, 1951 Pony Place, Washington.

Any female 12 to 14 years old interested in trying out can email plws@pony.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In