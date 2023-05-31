Tryouts for PONY Princess will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 at PONY Baseball and Softball Headquarters, 1951 Pony Place, Washington.
Any female 12 to 14 years old interested in trying out can email plws@pony.org.
The PONY Princess Program has been held for most of the PONY League World Series’ history, but was revived in earnest in 1981. The princess is typically crowned on the Monday of World Series Week, Aug. 14.
