Eight finalists are competing for the Pony Princess title as part of the 2023 Dick's Sporting Pony World Series, scheduled for Aug. 11-16 at Lew Hays Pony Field. The Pony Princess will be announced between the two evening games on Aug. 14. They are, from left, Brookelyn Dames, Morgan Stimmell, Addy Miklic, Katelyn Voytek, Allison Sworden, Brooke Lindsay, Maya Andrae and Maddie Pratt.
