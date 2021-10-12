Washington County is still looking for poll workers to help with the Nov. 2 general election, although the need is not as urgent as it has been in previous off-year general elections.
Elections Director Melanie Ostrander said they are well-equipped to handle the upcoming election with enough poll workers at most locations, but are still looking for people to staff precincts in Carroll and North Strabane townships and Donora.
The office also wants to have enough alternates available in case people are unable to work at the last minute. Poll workers can be staffed at any precinct in the county in which they’re registered to vote.
Poll workers receive at least $130 for working the day, and will need to be trained before Election Day. Both Washington and Greene counties held training for poll workers last week, although there are additional options for individual training over the next three weeks, Ostrander said.
Ostrander said it’s better for people to apply now, but they’re accepting new poll workers until Oct. 29, which is the Friday before the election.
In Greene County, the elections office is “adequately staffed” for Nov. 2, Elections Director Judy Snyder said.
“Our judges do a great job of reaching out to the voters in their precinct to recruit workers,” Snyder said.
The most difficult precincts to find poll workers are in some of the outlying communities with smaller populations, she said. The elections office still is looking for poll workers to help, if needed.
“With that being said, the department is always looking for new recruits to add to our team of poll workers,” Snyder said.
The Pennsylvania Department of State said it usually needs more than 40,000 poll workers statewide to run an election. More information about being a poll worker, including an online sign-up sheet, can be found on the state’s election website at www.vote.pa.gov. People must be a registered voter in the county where they would like to work and agree to work the entire election day.
The Washington County elections office can be reached at 724-228-6750, while Greene County can be reached at 724-852-5230.
The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 18, while the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 26. Unlike last year’s general election, mail-in ballots must be received by the county staff no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 in order to be counted.