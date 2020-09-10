Citing competing political events and the security around them, the Trinity Area School District notified parents and guardians of students that instruction would be conducted remotely on Thursday.
North Franklin Township officially told Trinity officials on Tuesday that Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, was coming to American Legion Post No. 175, 168 Park Avenue, on Thursday for what was “expected to be a sizable political rally” for the Republican’s reelection bid.
In a letter to Trinity families, district officials said they were “surprised to learn” of Eric Trump’s appearance, which spurred what North Franklin Supervisor Bob Sabot and his wife, Sandy, called a peaceful “pro-Joe Biden rally” with social distancing and masked participants supporting the Democratic nominee “not to disrupt Mr. Trump’s visit or cause any other disruptions.”
Sandy Sabot is one of two women who represent Washington County on the Democratic State Committee.
The Trinity letter referred to groups “planning to protest in front of our high school from South Main Street to Franklin Farms Road” along Park Avenue, areas where residents and motorists are experiencing road construction and natural gas line replacement.
Bob Sabot said Wednesday afternoon that he and his wife had not yet heard from state police where the Democratic rally participants would be allowed to gather.
But with this scenario in mind, Trinity officials determined that the high school, middle school and Trinity West Elementary School students and staff would work remotely on Thursday.
Trinity North, Trinity South and Trinity East elementary schools would have no change in their schedules on Thursday with pupils from Group B of the hybrid model reporting in person as planned.
Eric Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., according to the campaign.