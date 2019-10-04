A North Charleroi woman is facing charges after Monongahela police accused her of snorting fentanyl-laced heroin and overdosing while driving Sunday through New Eagle.
Police said an officer discovered Susan Cox, 58, of 545 Conrad Ave., unresponsive on the ground beside her car shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.
There were two men in her vehicle, neither of whom had called Washington County 911 for help, court records show.
Cox was given two doses of naloxone before she woke up and was taken to Mon Valley Hospital.
A man in the passenger seat activated the car’s emergency brake when it began to veer off to the side of the road. Its engine was still running at the time.
Police also seized seven stamp bags of heroin from the vehicle. Cox allegedly admitted to police that she snorted the drug while driving.
She was charged Monday with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The passengers have not been charged in the case.